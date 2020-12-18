General News

Anna Kendrick Is Back On Twitter After Hacking Incident, And Her Response Was Great

December 18, 2020
Anna Kendrick Is Back On Twitter After Hacking Incident, And Her Response Was Great

Having a Twitter account hacked is usually a tense scenario for anybody, particularly A-list celebrities. That was the case for Oscar-nominated actor Anna Kendrick after somebody hacked into her account earlier this month. The actress confirmed her humorousness in returning to social media with a hilarious response.

Days after her entry was restored, Anna Kendrick determined to hop again on Twitter. However as an alternative of being livid or defensive in her first tweet for the reason that incident, she gave a hilarious and refreshing tackle the incident. Try her response:

Anna Kendrick’s return to Twitter got here after some hacker took over her account on Dec. 12. The hacker modified the account’s title to “Thug.org” and unleashed a sequence of offensive posts, lots of which have been NSFW. By the point every little thing was stated and completed, the hacker had despatched a complete of thirty posts. The tweets have been finally eliminated as Twitter was in a position to restore entry for Kendrick.

Apparently Anna Kendrick was unaware of the hacking till Child Mero of The Desus and Mero Present pointed it out to her. She thanked him in a tweet for being the primary individual to let her know in regards to the incident. Right here’s her Twitter shoutout to the comic/discuss present host:

Anna Kendrick’s response fell proper in keeping with her “no-so-serious” character and witty humorousness, as seen in interviews. Sadly, Kendrick isn’t the primary and received’t be the final movie star to have their social media taken over by some unknown individual. The tweets did throw her followers for a loop, because it went towards her “good lady” picture. Oh nicely, at the very least, she was in a position to get her account again, not like some individuals who have needed to begin new ones.

Over time, Anna Kendrick has been certainly one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. She’s appeared in a few of the largest movie franchises of the previous twenty years, together with Twilight, Pitch Excellent and Trolls. The actress has additionally starred in standalone movies comparable to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, A Easy Favor, Into the Woods and Up within the Air, the latter of which garnered her an Oscar nomination for Finest Supporting Actress.

On the similar time, Anna Kendrick has been in a position to flex her musical skills by showing on numerous soundtracks for her movies. She even had a Billboard Sizzling 100 hit “Cups” from the primary Pitch Excellent movie. This is not stunning given Kendrick’s beginnings in musical theatre.

In 2020, Anna Kendrick starred in two sequence for streaming platforms. Together with being the lead actress, she government produced the comedy Dummy for the now-defunct Quibi. She additionally had twin roles for the HBO Max romantic comedy anthology Love Life. She’s going to seem subsequent within the sci-fi thriller Stowaway with fellow Oscar-nominated actor Toni Colette.

You test Anna Kendrick out in Love Life, which is presently streaming on HBO Max (be happy to make use of the next hyperlink to join the streaming service).


