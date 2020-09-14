news Another Justice League Star Is Standing With Ray Fisher

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The DC Prolonged Universe has been on a roll over the previous few years, with Warner Bros. releasing a slew of critically acclaimed blockbusters. However the first few installments within the DCEU had been shaky, together with the theatrical minimize of Justice League. That notorious blockbuster was modified drastically as soon as Zack Snyder departed, with Joss Whedon stepping in for in depth reshoots and the aim of getting Justice League out in theaters on time. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has made accusations of abusive habits towards Whedon, and now one other member of the forged has put their assist behind the actor.