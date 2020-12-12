news Another Key Thor Character Is Returning For Love And Thunder

The information of Jaimie Alexander returning to the Thor franchise comes only a day after it was revealed that Christian Bale, who was confirmed to seem in Thor: Love and Thunder this previous March, might be taking part in Gorr the God Butcher. So Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will want all the assistance he can get vanquishing this baddie. Together with Woman Sif and Jane Foster, the latter of whom will rework into The Mighty Thor, Love and Thunder’s forged contains Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Taika Waititi reprising Korg on prime of his directorial and co-writing duties. The film will even function some, if not all the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord being the primary reported member to indicate up.