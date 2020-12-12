news Another Key Thor Character Is Returning For Love And Thunder

Depart a Remark
Not solely does the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder mark the primary time a superhero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is main a solo movie sequence longer than the traditional trilogy, it’s additionally offering the chance for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder to reunite with some characters we haven’t seen shortly. We’ve recognized for almost a 12 months and a half now that Natalie Portman is reprising Jane Foster, and at this time brings phrase that Jaimie Alexander might be again as Woman Sif.
This Thor: Love and Thunder replace comes from Deadline, though Marvel didn’t remark and no particulars have been offered about how Sif suits into the story. The report additionally talked about that Jaimie Alexander might need a visitor spot on the Loki sequence, which drops on Disney+ subsequent Might. Assuming that’s true, that can function a pleasant appetizer earlier than the primary course of Sif’s presence within the fourth Thor film.
Jaimie Alexander has been a part of the Thor franchise for the reason that starting, with Woman Sif accompanying the God of Thunder, Loki and the Warriors Three within the first film after they went to fire up hassle on Jotunheim, and later touring to Earth with Fandral, Hogun and Volstagg to seek out the powerless Thor. Sif returned in Thor: The Darkish World, the place it was revealed she had romantic emotions for Thor, though by that point, he was deeply in love with Jane Foster. Alexander additionally reprised Sif for 2 episodes of ABC’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Nevertheless, when Thor: Ragnarok rolled round, Woman Sif was nowhere to be seen, which is reasonably fortunate for her contemplating what number of of Asgard’s warriors have been killed by Hela (together with the Warriors Three), in addition to the realm later being destroyed by Surtur. In actual life, Jaimie Alexander was unable to take part in Ragnarok attributable to being busy along with her NBC sequence Blindspot, which wrapped up its five-season run in July. Shortly earlier than Ragnarok’s launch, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Sif was banished from Asgard by Loki throughout his time disguised as Odin.
Woman Sif was additionally among the many half of the universe that was worn out by Thanos’ snap on the finish of Avengers: Infinity Warfare, though with that genocide being undone throughout Avengers: Endgame, the stage has been set for her return in Thor: Love and Thunder. Right here’s hoping Sif talks about what she’s been as much as for the reason that occasions of Thor: The Darkish World.
The information of Jaimie Alexander returning to the Thor franchise comes only a day after it was revealed that Christian Bale, who was confirmed to seem in Thor: Love and Thunder this previous March, might be taking part in Gorr the God Butcher. So Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will want all the assistance he can get vanquishing this baddie. Together with Woman Sif and Jane Foster, the latter of whom will rework into The Mighty Thor, Love and Thunder’s forged contains Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Taika Waititi reprising Korg on prime of his directorial and co-writing duties. The film will even function some, if not all the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord being the primary reported member to indicate up.
Thor: Love and Thunder has now been rescheduled for Might 6, 2022, and is gearing as much as start filming in Australia subsequent month. Examine again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on its progress, and keep present on what else the MCU has coming to the large display screen with our Marvel motion pictures information.
