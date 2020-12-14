news Ant-Man 3 Star Seemingly Confirms The Debut Of A New MCU Hero

Being an actor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a job that comes with a good bit of accountability. The franchise is notably actually massive on secrecy and sustaining massive display screen surprises, and the assorted stars are trusted to not give out extra info than they must when participating with followers or the press. That in thoughts, Kathryn Newton, the most recent castmember of Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, would possibly quickly getting a little bit of a speaking to from Marvel executives, as she simply delivered a giant trace in regards to the debut of a brand new MCU hero on social media.

It was simply introduced this previous Thursday that Kathryn Newton will quickly develop into the third actor to play the function of Cassie Lang within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man/Ant-Man And The Wasp and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame), and her celebration publish on Instagram appears to be present far more info than followers usually anticipate from such a publish – particularly the suggestion that we might even see the character tackle her superhero identification. Test it out beneath: