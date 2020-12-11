news Ant-Man And The Wasp 3 Has A New Title, A Villain And Lots Of Confirmed Details

And now we get to debate our villain. The menacing Jonathan Majors, who turned heads in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods earlier this 12 months, shall be taking part in Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This can be a important villain to be added to the MCU, as Kang is a cosmic villain who additionally has narrative roots in time journey. There are variations of Kang from manner sooner or later, in addition to manner prior to now, so it will likely be very attention-grabbing to see how Peyton Reed is ready to use him.