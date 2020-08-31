news Ant-Man And The Wasp Director Explains Why The Heroes’ Partnership Is Important Ahead Of Third Film

It wasn’t till Ant-Man and the Wasp that Hope Van Dyne actually took issues into her personal arms and began doing much more of the “hero work.” And whereas some feminine Marvel characters have been capable of shine in films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers, they haven’t had many possibilities to get their very own standalone films. After Captain Marvel, Black Widow will solely be the second female-led standalone film within the MCU, when it will definitely releases.