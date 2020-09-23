news Antebellum Ending Explained And Why That Wild Twist Makes Sense

Warning: spoilers for the twist and ending of Antebellum are in play. Should you’re not trying to spoil the specifics simply but, flip again round and head again to the surface world. We’ll be right here ready when you’ve caught up.

Early in 2020, author/director duo Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz’s cryptic movie Antebellum teased a movie that seemed as wild because it did twisted. And for certain, by time audiences arrived on the finish of the movie after its launch final weekend, there was one big twist that wanted to be talked out when all was stated and accomplished. Because the Antebellum ending is determined by this specific twist to work, the truth that individuals have been speculating whether or not or not the twist works in any respect is one thing that must be mentioned in the identical breath as that motion packed conclusion.