news Anthony Mackie Reflects On The First Time He Met ‘Pal’ And Fellow Marvel Star Chadwick Boseman

I’ve plenty of recollections of Chad. I cared about him dearly as a pal. The first time I met him was in 1998. I went right down to Howard, and he was directing a play there. My girlfriend on the time introduced me into the theater to take a look at the Elizabeth Catholic Assortment, and he was within the black field in an workplace chair spinning across the room. She was like, ‘Hey Chad, I would like you to fulfill my classmate at Juilliard, Anthony.’ He goes, ‘Wait, I’m concentrating. Don’t break my vibe.’ He simply spins across the room, I used to be like, ‘It’s good to fulfill you, man.’ He’s like, ‘I’m virtually there!’