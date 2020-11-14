news Apparently Jared Leto’s Joker Will Be Really Different In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder dropped this tidbit of knowledge whereas talking with Grace Randolph on Past The Trailer, and it was additionally clarified that Joker’s precise look will likely be completely different in comparison with how he was proven in Suicide Squad. Nonetheless, Snyder is holding mum on how Joker is concerned in his model of Justice League, solely saying the character is a part of a “vignette” that has a “phase of the band collectively.” So it appears like Leto’s Joker will likely be interacting with some already-established Justice League characters, fairly than simply present up in a bubble.