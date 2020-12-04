news Apparently Tom Holland's Keeping Something Of Robert Downey Jr's With Him On The Spider-Man 3 Set

As a result of the flip facet could be that the legacy of Tony Stark will proceed to forged its lengthy shadow over the event of the MCU Spider-Man, and actually, that’s not mandatory. I hear the complaints, and I do agree with the truth that Ben Parker has been marginalized within the MCU. I don’t love that. However I didn’t want Marvel to re-do Peter’s origin story yet one more time on display screen. And when Spidey was launched into the fold in Captain America: Civil Struggle, Tony was a logical mentor for the brainy, insecure Parker. Some argue that Steve Rogers may need been higher, however at this level, who’s to say.