news Apparently Tom Holland's Keeping Something Of Robert Downey Jr's With Him On The Spider-Man 3 Set

December 4, 2020
Robert Downey Jr. in Homecoming

This may tick some Spider-Man followers off. There was debate within the passionate Spider-Man group that Tom Holland’s interpretation of Peter Parker within the MCU is to make him mainly Tony Stark Jr. As a substitute of Uncle Ben being a mentor, and the explanation for Peter needing to be Spider-Man, Marvel Studios made Holland’s hero beholden to Iron Man. However there was hope that with Spider-Man 3, and the demise of Tony on the finish of Avengers: Endgame, that Peter lastly would swing out from Stark’s shadow.

Nicely, he may. Be he isn’t swinging away from his wardrobe.

Tom Holland on Instagram

That picture was shared to Tom Holland’s Instagram, of him sporting a classy red-and-black jacket whereas in a house fitness center, assumedly close to the set of Spider-Man 3 in Georgia. Holland hadn’t specified whose jacket he was “taking care of” within the Instagram picture. Go away it to Robert Downey Jr. to reply on social media and say “Thanks.”

Tony’s affect CONTINUES to hold over Peter!

OK, it’s in all probability not as drastic because it sounds. Little doubt, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. are very shut in actual life. The Marvel household of actors looks like precisely that… a household. And the final time that Tom Holland filmed a Spider-Man film outdoors of Atlanta, it was Spider-Man: Homecoming — of which Robert Downey Jr. was a co-star. For all we all know, Downey left that coat in a fancy dress trailer, somebody advised Tom that it was Robert’s, and he put it on as a gag.

Let’s simply select to consider that.

As a result of the flip facet could be that the legacy of Tony Stark will proceed to forged its lengthy shadow over the event of the MCU Spider-Man, and actually, that’s not mandatory. I hear the complaints, and I do agree with the truth that Ben Parker has been marginalized within the MCU. I don’t love that. However I didn’t want Marvel to re-do Peter’s origin story yet one more time on display screen. And when Spidey was launched into the fold in Captain America: Civil Struggle, Tony was a logical mentor for the brainy, insecure Parker. Some argue that Steve Rogers may need been higher, however at this level, who’s to say.

For the time being, Tom Holland is difficult at work filming a 3rd Spider-Man film that could be a whole thriller to us. We expect that Jamie Foxx is right down to play a villain within the film, however we don’t know if he’s Electro from the Marc Webb motion pictures, or somebody completely different. We all know that Benedict Cumberbatch will play Stephen Unusual in them film, however we don’t know if it’s a cameo, or a major function. We solely know a launch date. For now, it’s December 17, 2021. Will Peter Parker rock that jacket within the film? It’s be fairly recent.

