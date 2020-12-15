news Aquaman’s Amber Heard Opens Up About Snyder Cut Reshoots After Wrapping

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Zack Snyder’s DC blockbuster Justice League has had a fully wild life. The crossover movie occasion was significantly altered by Warner Bros. when the filmmaker departed resulting from a household tragedy, resulting in requires the Snyder Cut. This went on for years, and now that alternate model is changing into a actuality on HBO Max. Snyder has been given thousands and thousands to finish the venture, which incorporates modifying, visible results, and reshoots. Actress Amber Heard as soon as once more labored with the filmmaker as Aquaman character Mera, and she or he lately spoke to what reshoots had been like.