news Barack Obama Knows Who He Wants To Play Him In A Biopic, And His Pick May Surprise You

Apart from the entire logistics which are concerned within the making of a film – significantly a biopic a couple of trendy President of america – one little hiccup on this plan is Drake’s age. The Canadian rapper is presently solely 34 years outdated, which is 12 years youthful than Barack Obama was when he was sworn in because the Commander in Chief. With no challenge but in growth, nonetheless, perhaps that is a superb factor. Assuming {that a} movie does not get rolling earlier than 2032, the following decade plus may very well be used as preparation time by the performer to prepare for the function of a lifetime.