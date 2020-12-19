news Batman And Robin: Turns Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Made Way More Money Than George Clooney

General News

December 19, 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin

Phrase to the clever: don’t play a ‘How Mr. Freeze puns are there in Batman & Robin?’ ingesting sport. There’s about fifty offenses of play-on-words within the notoriously terrible 1997 movie that virtually wasted the skills of Uma Thurman, Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and George Clooney. However for one actor, the warmth was most positively on due to his icy position.

George Clooney and far of these concerned in Batman & Robin nonetheless get requested about probably the most kicked-at Darkish Knight movie even at present. Earlier in 2020, the film’s screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman (who went on to win an Oscar for his A Lovely Thoughts screenplay), apologized for the film all these years later. And Clooney has been despatched to the cooler plenty of occasions whereas selling his newest movie The Midnight Sky. Right here’s the newest that had the actor/director reveal Arnold Schwarzenegger’s huge Batman & Robin paycheck:

You’ve bought to recollect at that time I used to be simply an actor getting an appearing job. I wasn’t the man who might inexperienced mild a film. They paid Arnold $25 million to be in it, they paid me like one. And we by no means even labored collectively, we by no means noticed one another

Whoa! $25 million to be blue and inform Batman to freeze in hell isn’t too dangerous in any respect. On the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger was the principle draw for Batman & Robin simply following his nonetheless iconic ‘90s roles in Final Motion Hero, True Lies and Junior. The Warner Bros franchise was in a tricky spot following Val Kilmer’s exit from the position after Batman Endlessly, so Joel Schumacher, the opposite filmmakers and the studio determined to go all in with an enormous ensemble, together with the likes of Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman actually going for it as Poison Ivy.

As George Clooney mentioned on The Howard Stern Present, Arnold Schwarzenegger bought paid 25 occasions greater than he did, together with his personal paycheck amounting to one thing like $1 million. He talked about being an actor with out a lot clout on the time, simply taking a job and doing a job that he admits to being “horrible” in. Down the road, Clooney grew to become a extra highly effective presence in Hollywood who produces and directs his personal films. However on the time, he couldn’t have recognized. The actor continued by sharing a little bit of his perspective on Batman & Robin at present:

It’s so dangerous, it really hurts to observe. You’ll be flipping the channels and it’ll simply pop up and I’ll go ‘Oh, no, no no.’ …The reality of the matter is I used to be dangerous in it.

George Clooney went on to say that it’s not simply him who thinks so. He mentioned even the late Joel Schumacher, who died again in June, admits that the film simply didn’t work. I don’t learn about you, however it’s films like Batman & Robin that actually makes me admire the opposite, higher Batman and superhero movies. It goes to indicate how troublesome it may be and is to adapt comedian e book characters in a grounded and enjoyable strategy to the large display. Uma’s Poison Ivy remains to be iconic and, nicely, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze is just too, in a humorous form of approach.

There’s much more Batman to come back with Ben Affleck’s model each coming again for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and alongside Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader for The Flash in November 2022. And Robert Pattinson will painting a brand new, extra noir Batman come March 4, 2022. Take a look at DC’s full lineup right here on CinemaBlend.


