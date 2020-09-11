news Being John Malkovich Ending Defined: What Happens To Craig, Lotte And Maxine

Stated subsequent vessel is Emily (Kelly Instructor), who’s then proven having a pool day together with her two mothers, Maxine and Lotte. Because the three are proven to be having a beautiful day, it’s revealed that Craig went by together with his menace to try to reenter the Malkovich door and is powerlessly trapped inside Emily’s thoughts – depressing at his incapability to get Maxine to like him.

It’s a wild ending, and one which we’re excited to dig into – beginning with a proof of precisely what the hell is going on as characters filter out and in of John Malkovich’s mind.