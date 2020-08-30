news Bella Thorne Apologizes To OnlyFans Users Following Backlash

Bella Thorne has made headlines a variety of occasions all through her profession, however the 22-year-old actress just lately discovered herself on the middle of a distinct sort of controversy. Thorne just lately introduced that she had joined adult-oriented subscription service, OnlyFans, which led to some in a single day success for the actress. Inside 24 hours, she earned $1 million and would earn $2 million in lower than every week. When Thorne joined the positioning, she promised to submit nude pictures for $200 however as an alternative posted pictures of herself in lingerie. This led to a variety of subscribers demanding their a refund.