news Bella Thorne Apologizes To OnlyFans Users Following Backlash

Bella Thorne has made headlines a variety of occasions all through her profession, however the 22-year-old actress just lately discovered herself on the middle of a distinct sort of controversy. Thorne just lately introduced that she had joined adult-oriented subscription service, OnlyFans, which led to some in a single day success for the actress. Inside 24 hours, she earned $1 million and would earn $2 million in lower than every week. When Thorne joined the positioning, she promised to submit nude pictures for $200 however as an alternative posted pictures of herself in lingerie. This led to a variety of subscribers demanding their a refund.
In mild of Bella Thorne’s scenario, OnlyFans determined to implement new pointers for customers. The positioning has now restricted the amount of cash that creators can cost for his or her content material. This transfer has been closely criticized by intercourse employees, who argue that the transfer hurts their enterprise. This has led to heavy backlash in opposition to Bella Thorne and, now, the actress is apologizing for her actions.
Thorne took to Twitter to problem a prolonged apology to OnlyFans customers, saying that her purpose for becoming a member of was to “take away the stigma behind intercourse, intercourse work, and the negativity that surrounds the phrase SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it.”
She would go on to say that she was aiming to carry constructive consideration to the positioning by eradicating social stigmas surrounding intercourse work:
I wished to carry consideration to the positioning, the extra folks on the positioning the extra possible of an opportunity to normalize the stigmas, And in attempting to do that I harm you.
Thorne talked about that she had “risked her profession” on various events in an try to normalize the intercourse work and porn industries. She would go on to say that as a “mainstream face” she ought to attempt to use her voice to assist others however acknowledged that her actions didn’t replicate this:
I’m a mainstream face and when you will have a voice, a platform, you attempt to use you in serving to others and advocate for one thing larger than your self. Once more on this course of I harm you and for that I’m actually sorry.
Thorne concluded her thread by saying that she’s reaching out to OnlyFans customers to additional focus on the problem and supplied to advertise any customers who wanted it.
When beforehand discussing OnlyFans, Bella Thorne stated she was conducting analysis for a movie she wished to supply. Stated undertaking would deal with how the positioning works and the way it impacts customers. Whereas she claimed to be engaged on it with The Florida Mission director Sean Baker, the filmmaker shot down these claims, saying that he solely met with the actress to debate a possible undertaking for the long run. He additionally suggested the actress and her staff to do a bit extra analysis earlier than shifting ahead.
