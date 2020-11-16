news Bella Thorne Wears Leather Lingerie And Hops Into A Tub To Promote New Song For Only Fans

Depart a Remark
Bella Thorne has had a wild few months on Only Fans. Initially, she made a killing on the platform, raking in a number of million proper out of the gate. But, it got here with controversy after she seemingly promised nudes and didn’t ship, which subsequently prompted Only Fans to set tips which impacted intercourse staff. However she caught it out on the platform, lately engaging folks to hitch her account through leather-based lingerie and a bubble-filled bathtub.
Bella Thorne will not be getting nude on Only Fans, however she’s nonetheless caught it out on the platform within the time since she apologized for the brouhaha she’d prompted, explaining beforehand she was genuinely making an attempt to make use of her “platform” so as to “normalize the stigma” round intercourse work. Extra lately, she’s been selling her new music video “Lonely” on the platform. With the intention to do that she’s tried some new ways within the mainstream media, which brings us to her current lingerie shot.
The actress additionally opted for a piglet emoji and extra to promote her level. She’s been significantly energetic on social media and in addition her Only Fans account lately, because of her new single “Lonely.” The Chick Struggle actress launched the one completely by her Only Fans account, although the music video can now be considered on locations like YouTube with out a few of her unique content material.
Bubbles and extra pictures from the video have additionally been common in current weeks. The content material of the tune ought to seemingly have been excellent for Only Fans. She talks about “feeling attractive” and “solely checking [her] telephone when [she’s] feeling on their lonesome.”
Bella Thorne costs $20 bucks a month for her Only Fans account (although she additionally bundles), which is greater than celebrities like Cardi B cost (you’ll be able to study extra about Cardi’s world for less than $4.99 a month). Cardi B, in reality, used to cost extra month-to-month than dropped the worth to suit her fanbase. For Bella Thorne’s half, she beforehand stated she joined to see what alternatives have been there. She famous:
What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its customers? What is the connective materials between your life and your life contained in the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the more severe and the higher? How far are you keen to go, and the way far do you WANT to go?
Within the mainstream media, Bella Thorne’s additionally been busy. Her film The Babysitter: Killer Queen hit #1 on Netflix and her new film Chick Struggle with Malin Akerman simply got here out a couple of days in the past and is offered to lease. She additionally has a ton of different tasks within the pipeline together with Behavior, Measure of Revenge and Masquerade. To see what all is heading our manner in 2021, check out our full schedule.
