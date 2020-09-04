news Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Defends Comments On Sex Work After Also Joining OnlyFans

The controversy with the Thorne sisters began final month when Bella determined to affix OnlyFans in a transfer that appeared to pair properly with a number of the extra sexually ahead initiatives she’s labored on recently. She later specified it was for an appearing function, although how far that challenge is definitely alongside is a matter of debate. Anyway, she instantly began signing up paid followers in report numbers and generated a number of million {dollars} in income. She then began promoting a “nude PPV” for her subscribers at a $200 price ticket. Many paid. She reportedly didn’t truly get bare, and so many followers demanded refunds that OnlyFans modified the complete platform’s guidelines to cut back how a lot persons are allowed to tip and the way a lot creators are allowed to cost for one-off content material like pay-per-views. She later apologized to the opposite creators within the web site, who had been understandably pissed off.