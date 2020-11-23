General News

news Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Still Seem Totally In Love While Filming Scenes For Their New Movie Together

November 23, 2020
4 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Still Seem Totally In Love While Filming Scenes For Their New Movie Together

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been shut since final winter. They first met on the set of Deep Water again in 2019, and it wasn’t lengthy after that rumors of their romantic relationship started to swirl. This yr, they’ve even been social isolating collectively. Now, it seems to be like the 2 are nonetheless completely in love whereas filming reshoots for Deep Water collectively.

While taking somewhat time without work from the Deep Water set in New Orleans, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas gave off loads of PDA. De Armas was sitting on a railing, carrying a hoop on her left ring finger and kissing Affleck as he stood. The ring is only a prop used for her function in Deep Water, in line with Individuals.

That is the primary time in weeks that we’ve seen Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas collectively. The 2 have been busy on different initiatives and have lastly come again collectively for the Deep Water reshoots. Regardless of being away from one another, it’s good to see their bond has remained robust.

In Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play sad married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen. In the movie, Vic permits his spouse to have affairs to keep away from divorce, however issues take an unpleasant flip when Melinda’s lovers begin disappearing and Vic Van Allen turns into a primary suspect.

Regardless of the complexities of a romantic couple working collectively on set, it doesn’t sound like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship is getting in the best way of them bringing their top-notch abilities to the upcoming movie. Their Deep Water co-star, Jacob Elordi, not too long ago commented on what it was wish to work with them and mentioned it was one in all his favourite working experiences. He loved having the possibility to step again and watch two “titans of movie” make films.

Since turning into seemingly official again in Could, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship has steadily ramped up and grow to be extra severe. In June, she hopped on a airplane with Ben Affleck and his two youngsters to go on trip. Then, a month later, Ana de Armas bought an lovable doggo to go on walks together with her and Ben Affleck. For sure, they’ve been spending loads of time collectively this yr.

Now, it appears, because the two have been vacationing lots collectively — like going to Cuba and Eire — there have been rumors that they may find yourself shifting in collectively. Reportedly, Ben Affleck purchased a “dad pad” again in 2018, full with a playhouse, swimming pool, and slides for his youngsters. So if she have been to maneuver in, that will seemingly be the place.

Apart from Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have fairly a number of initiatives on the horizon. Ben Affleck will probably be directing and starring in Ghost Military and Ana de Armas will seem in No Time to Die and play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.


Up Subsequent

Is Ben Affleck Banned From The No Time To Die Premiere? A New Bond Rumor Is Operating Round

Extra From This Creator


How Ben Affleck's Batman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League


information


1w


How Ben Affleck’s Batman Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League


Sean O’Connell



Batman: How Bruce Wayne Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League


films


1w


Batman: How Bruce Wayne Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League


Sean O’Connell, Hannah Saulic



Keanu Reeves And Ana De Armas Made A Movie Together Before She Was Famous. Now It's Getting Love On Netflix


information


2w


Keanu Reeves And Ana De Armas Made A Movie Together Earlier than She Was Well-known. Now It is Getting Love On Netflix


Dirk Libbey

Trending Films


Ammonite


Nov 13, 2020


Ammonite


7



The Christmas Chronicles 2


Nov 25, 2020


The Christmas Chronicles 2


8



Nomadland


Dec 4, 2020


Nomadland


Score TBD



The King's Man


Feb 12, 2021


The King’s Man


Score TBD



Antebellum


Sep 18, 2020


Antebellum


5


The Funniest Superhero Movie Cameos (Not Counting Stan Lee)


TBD


The Funniest Superhero Movie Cameos (Not Counting Stan Lee)


Score TBD



Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Bails On Filming, And It's All Because Of A Stripper Scandal


TBD


Actual Housewives Of Atlanta Star Bails On Filming, And It is All As a result of Of A Stripper Scandal


Score TBD



Watch Out Ryan Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Latest Celebrity To Get An Alcohol Brand


TBD


Watch Out Ryan Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Newest Superstar To Get An Alcohol Model


Score TBD



Bradley Cooper And 11 Other Actors You Probably Forgot Were In Sex And The City


TBD


Bradley Cooper And 11 Different Actors You Most likely Forgot Had been In Intercourse And The Metropolis


Score TBD



Big Brother All-Stars' Nicole Franzel Says Da'Vonne Rogers Won't Speak To Her After Game


TBD


Large Brother All-Stars’ Nicole Franzel Says Da’Vonne Rogers Will not Converse To Her After Sport


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.