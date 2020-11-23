news Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Still Seem Totally In Love While Filming Scenes For Their New Movie Together

Regardless of the complexities of a romantic couple working collectively on set, it doesn’t sound like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship is getting in the best way of them bringing their top-notch abilities to the upcoming movie. Their Deep Water co-star, Jacob Elordi, not too long ago commented on what it was wish to work with them and mentioned it was one in all his favourite working experiences. He loved having the possibility to step again and watch two “titans of movie” make films.