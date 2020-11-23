news Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Still Seem Totally In Love While Filming Scenes For Their New Movie Together

Depart a Remark
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been shut since final winter. They first met on the set of Deep Water again in 2019, and it wasn’t lengthy after that rumors of their romantic relationship started to swirl. This yr, they’ve even been social isolating collectively. Now, it seems to be like the 2 are nonetheless completely in love whereas filming reshoots for Deep Water collectively.
While taking somewhat time without work from the Deep Water set in New Orleans, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas gave off loads of PDA. De Armas was sitting on a railing, carrying a hoop on her left ring finger and kissing Affleck as he stood. The ring is only a prop used for her function in Deep Water, in line with Individuals.
That is the primary time in weeks that we’ve seen Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas collectively. The 2 have been busy on different initiatives and have lastly come again collectively for the Deep Water reshoots. Regardless of being away from one another, it’s good to see their bond has remained robust.
In Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play sad married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen. In the movie, Vic permits his spouse to have affairs to keep away from divorce, however issues take an unpleasant flip when Melinda’s lovers begin disappearing and Vic Van Allen turns into a primary suspect.
Regardless of the complexities of a romantic couple working collectively on set, it doesn’t sound like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship is getting in the best way of them bringing their top-notch abilities to the upcoming movie. Their Deep Water co-star, Jacob Elordi, not too long ago commented on what it was wish to work with them and mentioned it was one in all his favourite working experiences. He loved having the possibility to step again and watch two “titans of movie” make films.
Since turning into seemingly official again in Could, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship has steadily ramped up and grow to be extra severe. In June, she hopped on a airplane with Ben Affleck and his two youngsters to go on trip. Then, a month later, Ana de Armas bought an lovable doggo to go on walks together with her and Ben Affleck. For sure, they’ve been spending loads of time collectively this yr.
Now, it appears, because the two have been vacationing lots collectively — like going to Cuba and Eire — there have been rumors that they may find yourself shifting in collectively. Reportedly, Ben Affleck purchased a “dad pad” again in 2018, full with a playhouse, swimming pool, and slides for his youngsters. So if she have been to maneuver in, that will seemingly be the place.
Apart from Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have fairly a number of initiatives on the horizon. Ben Affleck will probably be directing and starring in Ghost Military and Ana de Armas will seem in No Time to Die and play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.
