news Ben Affleck Reveals His Concerns For Movie Theaters Post-COVID

I feel after COVID motion pictures like The City, motion pictures like Argo, all the flicks I made would successfully find yourself on streamers. There’ll in all probability be like 20 to 25 motion pictures a yr which can be distributed they usually’ll all be huge IP motion pictures, whether or not it’s the kind of motion pictures that Disney makes like Aladdin or Star Wars or Avengers, one thing the place you’ll be able to depend on the low-end being half a billion {dollars}’ value of enterprise. And I feel it’s going to be very, very troublesome for dramas and type of mid-budget motion pictures like [The Town] to get theatrical distribution.