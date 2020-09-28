news Ben Affleck Reveals His Concerns For Movie Theaters Post-COVID

Go away a Remark
Ben Affleck has lengthy been a filmmaker dwelling in two worlds. Having labored on huge blockbuster movies like Daredevil and Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice and loads of mid-budget dramas, he is aware of the trials of crafting each. Now, it appears like he has some considerations for motion pictures theaters post-COVID, with a lot of these worries aimed on the mid-budget film.
With film theaters being harm proper now because of present occasions, many have shared their considerations about the way forward for theaters. Nonetheless, Ben Affleck revealed to EW that a few of his major considerations are extra particularly about what the way forward for the mid-budget film will appear like at film theaters, as he worries that they could all simply go to streaming companies:
I feel after COVID motion pictures like The City, motion pictures like Argo, all the flicks I made would successfully find yourself on streamers. There’ll in all probability be like 20 to 25 motion pictures a yr which can be distributed they usually’ll all be huge IP motion pictures, whether or not it’s the kind of motion pictures that Disney makes like Aladdin or Star Wars or Avengers, one thing the place you’ll be able to depend on the low-end being half a billion {dollars}’ value of enterprise. And I feel it’s going to be very, very troublesome for dramas and type of mid-budget motion pictures like [The Town] to get theatrical distribution.
He’s not incorrect to be apprehensive concerning the mid-budget drama on the field workplace. Ben Affleck himself has been affected by this first-hand with The Method Again being a type of mid-budget dramas to obtain early digital releases as a result of present circumstances.
With such a tumultuous market, Ben Affleck laid out what he thinks will seemingly end result as soon as it is all is claimed and accomplished. He went on to say:
You’ll both see huge, huge motion pictures getting large wide-scale distribution or small motion pictures doing little status releases in just a few theaters however principally being proven on streamers. I feel that’s for higher or worse, and you may draw your individual conclusions, however that will be my finest guess concerning the path of the film enterprise simply primarily based on what I’m seeing now and experiences I’m having attempting to get stuff made.
Imagine it or not, Hollywood titans Steven Spielberg and George Lucas each theorized this type of consequence round eight years in the past. Spielberg stated that with the appearance of the mega-blockbuster, smaller “actually attention-grabbing, deeply private — and even perhaps historic — tasks” will battle to seek out funding.
As for George Lucas, he predicted that motion pictures that find yourself on VOD and streaming might be low-cost and the occasion motion pictures on the theater will price Broadway-like costs, like $50 to perhaps $150.
For Ben Affleck’s half, he will proceed taking part in in each worlds. Whereas it appeared like his days as Batman had been over, it was lately introduced that he would return as soon as once more because the Caped Crusader in The Flash.
Total although, he is obtained his coronary heart set on the mid-budget drama. As of proper now, he has a slew of mid-budget film tasks that he’ll both direct and/or star in. For occasion, he is set to put in writing, direct, and star in World Conflict II drama Ghost Military and star within the drama The Final Duel with Matt Damon and Adam Driver.
However what do you concentrate on Ben Affleck’s sentiments? Do you agree or disagree? Tell us within the feedback.
