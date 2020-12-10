General News

Big News Coming Later Today For Disney+ And Marvel, But Black Widow Fans May Not Be Happy

December 10, 2020
Massive News Coming Later Today For Disney+ And Marvel, But Black Widow Fans May Not Be Happy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has develop into a behemoth within the movie world all through the course of the final decade. The studio has develop into a well-oiled machine, with each single installment in Section Three leading to field workplace and important success. But the look ahead to Section 4 was expanded resulting from world well being points, and the delays of each Eternals and Black Widow. The latter film is at the moment set to hit theaters subsequent May, though with so many motion pictures heading to streaming followers are interested in its attainable residence on Disney+. Today the Home of Mouse may have a four-hour lengthy investor’s assembly, together with loads of updates in regards to the MCU. But mentioned replace is perhaps disappointing for followers of Scarlett Johansson’s signature character.

It has been an unprecedented yr, and movie studios have needed to alter to the altering instances. A wide range of tasks headed straight to properties because of this, together with Disney blockbusters Mulan and Soul. In consequence, followers are questioning if Black Widow would possibly get the identical remedy, or probably go a hybrid launch route ala Surprise Girl 1984. But in response to the newest studies, Cate Shortland’s upcoming Marvel solo flick remains to be slate for its May seventh date in theaters.

This replace about Black Widow involves us from the New York Instances, forward of the upcoming Disney investor’s presentation. They got restricted details about the upcoming presentation, together with the continued plans to launch the Scarlett Johansson-led blockbuster in theaters this coming May. The film was delayed a full yr, and it does not appear like the Home of Mouse is at the moment contemplating a streaming possibility.

Scarlett Johansson’s tenure as Black Widow is at the moment streaming on Disney+. You should use this hyperlink to join the streaming service.

This report from the Instances would possibly disappoint Marvel followers who’re hoping that Black Widow is perhaps obtainable to stream from the consolation of their homes– ideally sooner somewhat than later. Disney+ has been utilized by the studio has a house for a wide range of motion pictures this yr, together with mega-hits like Hamilton. And if Black Widow ended up getting the identical remedy, maybe it will not need to be delayed till May.

But ultimately Disney appears dedicated to giving Black Widow a full theatrical launch, with hopes that theaters and the business as a complete would possibly discover some normalcy by the spring. The MCU hasn’t skilled such a wait between installments since its inception, and the fandom is keen to leap again in beginning with Black Widow. In any case, the character by no means bought a real sendoff after her demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Fortunately for Marvel followers, there’s some new content material coming because of live-action reveals on Disney+. The primary of those extremely anticipated tasks is WandaVision, which can start airing episodes in January. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will comply with swimsuit, in addition to a Loki sequence. Hopefully the small display screen entry into the MCU will assist satiate audiences who cannot look ahead to Black Widow’s upcoming launch.

Black Widow will hit theaters on May seventh, 2021. Within the meantime, try our 2021 launch checklist to plan your journeys to the films subsequent yr.


