news Bill And Ted Face The Music Ending: What Happened And What Could Be Next

Warning: spoilers for Invoice & Ted Face The Music are in play. When you haven’t confronted the music for your self, head out and are available again when you’ve returned out of your most wonderful journey into the current way forward for this threequel.

After virtually 30 years of making an attempt to save lots of the world of the Invoice & Ted universe, the lengthy awaited threequel Invoice & Ted Face The Music has delivered a second we’ve heard hyped for fairly a while. As prophesied by the long run peoples of San Dimas, California, the music that united all of time and actuality has now lastly been written, performed, and deployed into the world.

Due to Invoice & Ted Face The Music’s purely joyful ending, we now know the way and why this event has lastly taken its place in human historical past, and it’s a hell of a journey. Right here now could be your final likelihood to show away from spoilers safely, as we’re about to dive into the ending of director Dean Parisot’s trilogy capping movie, and what it might say about the way forward for Invoice & Ted. Nonetheless right here? Then, LET’S ROCK!