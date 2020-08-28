news Bill And Ted Face The Music Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

It’s been almost 30 years since we final hung out with Alex Winter’s Invoice Preston and Keanu Reeves’ Ted Logan, however after spending the higher a part of a decade in improvement hell, their third theatrical journey, Invoice and Ted Face the Music, lastly being launched. For these of you interested in whether or not the flick is great or bogus, Invoice and Ted Face the Music critiques are pouring in, and it seems like this explicit time-traveling story falls extra into the “Wonderful!” class.