news Bill And Ted’s Alex Winter Gives Honest Thoughts On The Chances Of A Fourth Film

We made this movie as a result of Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon got here to Keanu [Reeves] and myself with an concept that we thought was genuinely each hilarious and emotional, which isn’t straightforward. We’d by no means have accomplished it, if it didn’t do each of these issues as a result of frankly there would have been no technique to play the characters, if it didn’t do each of these issues. We like working collectively. We don’t have to do one other one. We don’t notably really feel there must be one other one, however we might get pleasure from making one other one. That’s actually the trustworthy reply. There’s nothing extra to it. We aren’t at present planning one other one. Actually, nobody has come to us and requested us to do one other one. I don’t know the place these chips are gonna fall. I can let you know that, if there was curiosity in making one other one, and Keanu and I had the flexibility to return in and do one thing that will be as satisfying as what we simply did, positive. We’d each be fascinated with doing that.