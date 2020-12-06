General News

Bill And Ted's Alex Winter Gives Honest Thoughts On The Chances Of A Fourth Film

December 6, 2020
Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) stand inside of a telephone booth in 'Bill and Ted Face the Music'

Invoice and Ted Face the Music was, for a lot of followers, precisely what a franchise reboot ought to be. It leaned into nostalgia whereas nonetheless providing a recent, enjoyable new story. Regardless of dealing with sudden hurdles in its launch, the third Invoice and Ted movie managed to be a success with followers and critics. So it’s solely pure to marvel if there will probably be a fourth movie — and that’s a query star Alex Winter has weighed in on.

Alex Winter — the Invoice to Keanu Reeves’ Ted — opened up about how the long-awaited third installment of the movie franchise got here collectively and what he thinks might be in retailer sooner or later. This is what he mentioned:

We made this movie as a result of Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon got here to Keanu [Reeves] and myself with an concept that we thought was genuinely each hilarious and emotional, which isn’t straightforward. We’d by no means have accomplished it, if it didn’t do each of these issues as a result of frankly there would have been no technique to play the characters, if it didn’t do each of these issues. We like working collectively. We don’t have to do one other one. We don’t notably really feel there must be one other one, however we might get pleasure from making one other one. That’s actually the trustworthy reply. There’s nothing extra to it. We aren’t at present planning one other one. Actually, nobody has come to us and requested us to do one other one. I don’t know the place these chips are gonna fall. I can let you know that, if there was curiosity in making one other one, and Keanu and I had the flexibility to return in and do one thing that will be as satisfying as what we simply did, positive. We’d each be fascinated with doing that.

So, it’s not a “sure,” nevertheless it’s not a “no” both. In the event you’re one of many many followers all over the world that loved Invoice and Ted Face the Music, Alex Winter’s feedback to Collider may be seen as fairly excellent news.

It signifies that whereas they’re not instantly leaping again in for one more journey, it’s not completely off the desk. And it seems like in the event that they do find yourself making a fourth Invoice and Ted film, it’ll come from a burst of inspiration from the movies’ creators.

When Invoice and Ted Face the Music was launched late this summer season, it was underneath totally different circumstances than the filmmakers seemingly imagined. Because of the COVID pandemic, it hit choose film theaters, however most followers took benefit of the prospect to see it on VOD as an alternative.

That didn’t cease followers from having fun with the revival of among the finest comedy duos of all time. Kevin Smith, an enormous Invoice and Ted fanboy, admittedly obtained emotional when he noticed the third installment for the primary time, and he most likely wasn’t the one one.

In the event you haven’t had an opportunity to meet up with Invoice and Ted, you possibly can watch Face the Music on VOD, and it is accessible to personal it on DVD or Blu-ray.

