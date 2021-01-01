General News

Billie Eilish Lost Thousands Of Followers After Sharing Nude Drawings She'd Created

January 1, 2021
Billie Eilish Therefore I Am music video

Billie Eilish lately celebrated her nineteenth birthday and with all of the singer has already achieved in her music profession so far, her age really does really feel like only a quantity. Since Billie and her brother Finneas put out “Ocean Eyes” when she was 13, they’ve been driving a wave onto turning into a worldwide phenomenon. This previous yr she nabbed 5 Grammy Awards in the identical night time, turned the youngest artist to create a Bond theme and had a spherical 73 million Instagram followers till she posted some intimate doodles.

There’s been a development across the social media platform the place customers permit their followers to request a topic for them to “submit an image of” on their Instagram tales. When Billie Eilish did it, she posted one in all her lockscreen which featured two nude girls earlier than following it up with a few of her personal drawings of feminine our bodies. Examine them out:

Billie Eilish boob drawings

Not quickly after, Billie Eilish’s followers observed that her follower depend had gone down fairly considerably. The “Dangerous Man” singer initially had 73 million followers and after sharing her love for boobs as she put it, it went all the way down to 72.9 million. So 100,000 folks had been actually not into her nude drawings. After one Twitter consumer pointed it out, Billie responded on her Instagram story, playfully calling her misplaced followers infants:

Billie Eilish losing followers response, boob drawings

The boob follower mishap didn’t stick as a result of Billie Eilish is already again as much as 73 million and a few change, nevertheless it’s actually fascinating that a couple of risque doodles from the 19-year-old would steer away so many followers in a single go. The 19-year-old additionally has one other NSFW social media wink final month when followers observed her TikTok identify was “CoochieDestroyer5.” When Billie was verified by TikTok, it was modified to @billieeilish to match her different social accounts. Of course there’s an enormous sector of her followers that doesn’t care about Billie getting a tad sexual on principal:

Billie Eilish is nearly essentially the most adopted 19-year-old on Instagram, I’d say it’s okay for her to offend a couple of folks so long as she’s not doing something inherently flawed. For these uncomfortable with nudity, it is sensible that they may be turned off by her drawings, nevertheless it’s nonetheless a type of expression for the singer and for followers, it’s truly actually fascinating and enjoyable to see what the gifted artist attracts in her spare time.

Billie Eilish lately made Bond historical past together with her theme for No Time To Die, which she and Finneas labored with the legendary Hans Zimmer on. Though the theme initially acquired some blended reactions it suits effectively with the Bond sound and Dame Shirley Bassey gave her stamp of approval, so effectively… so will we. You may hear Eilish on No Time To Die, coming to theaters on April 2, 2021.


