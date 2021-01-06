news Black Adam Actress Teases Her Mystery Position, And It Points To A Key Character

Once more, we don’t know for positive but if Sarah Shahi is taking part in Adrianna Tomaz/Isis in Black Adam, however the truth that she’s studying 52 presents a robust case for it. That being mentioned, even when Adrianna is showing in Black Adam, that doesn’t essentially imply she’ll turn into Isis immediately. In any case, the film will see Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam going through off towards the Justice Society of America, which consists of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Physician Destiny within the DCEU. All these characters, plus the chance {that a} full-fledged villain will present up, would possibly imply it’d be too crowded for Isis to correctly shine, thus resulting in Adrianna gaining her powers within the Black Adam sequel as a substitute.