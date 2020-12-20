news Black Panther's Dora Milaje Team Continues To Be All Kinds Of Awesome Even In Quarantine

When Black Panther was launched in Feb. 2018, there have been so many highlights, from Michael B. Jordan’s efficiency as Erik Killmonger to its pan-Africanism and the wonderful costumes by Ruth E. Carter. However one aspect audiences mentioned most had been King T’Challa’s feminine guards — the Dora Milaje, headed by Strolling Lifeless alum Danai Gurira’s Okoye. Their presence was felt in each scene they had been in, and their distinct appearances and fight kinds helped to spotlight the power and vulnerability of Black girls the general public doesn’t see typically. With the Black Panther sequel set to start out manufacturing subsequent 12 months, stunt performer Maria Hippolyte took to Twitter to share a video highlighting the ladies’s coaching throughout the quarantine. Test it out: