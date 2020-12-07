news Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Following Backlash For Sharing Anti-Vaxx Video

General News

December 7, 2020
Letitia Wright as Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Within the age of social media, many celebrities are identified to precise their private opinions on a myriad of matters by way of digital areas. This does, typically, result in criticism from the general public at massive, and this was just lately the case for Black Panther star Letitia Wright. The actress obtained backlash this previous week after sharing a hyperlink to a video that appeared to precise anti-vaccine views. Now, it seems that Wright has deleted her social media accounts following the controversy.

Letitia Wright’s Twitter and Instagram accounts not seem when customers attempt to entry them. The preliminary scenario started on Friday when she took to Twitter to share the hyperlink to the 69-minute video, which got here from the “On The Desk” YouTube channel. Apart from the hyperlink, Wright’s authentic submit included a prayer palms emoji. The submit instantly brought on followers to chime in, with Wright immediately responding to quite a few their messages.

Earlier than deleting her social media accounts, Wright posted one other message on Twitter wherein she defined why she selected to submit the video. She said that she didn’t imply to harm anybody, as her intention was to lift her issues about what she may doubtlessly be placing into her physique.

Within the precise video, the host offers his views on the potential COVID-19 vaccine, questioning its legitimacy within the course of. The video additionally accused China of spreading the coronavirus, included transphobic remarks and gave the impression to be skeptical of local weather change. As of this writing, the video has now been eliminated by YouTube for violating the web site’s phrases of service.

As talked about, the video caught the eye of many individuals throughout the net, together with Wright’s Avengers co-star Don Cheadle. He initially got here to Wright’s protection however admitted that he hadn’t seen the video when he made his preliminary assertion. After watching it, he later asserted in a tweet that he couldn’t defend anybody who shared the feelings, although he stated he wouldn’t cancel Wright:

jesus… simply scrolled by means of. sizzling rubbish. each time i ended and listened, he and every little thing he stated sounded loopy and fkkkd up. i might by no means defend anyone posting this. however i nonetheless will not throw her away over it. the remainder i am going to take off twitter. had no concept.

As we proceed by means of the worldwide well being disaster, it’s just lately been reported that a number of COVID-19 vaccines are within the closing levels of testing and will quickly be distributed to the general public. This has drawn combined response from the general public up to now. Many see this as a breakthrough and a key step in combating COVID-19, whereas others share Wright’s sentiments and are expressing issues.

Neither Wright nor her reps have commented since she departed her social media channels, and it stays to be seen if she’ll be reactivating them within the close to future. Preserve it right here at CinemaBlend for extra updates and for extra from the world of flicks and TV.


Erik Swann
