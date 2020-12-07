news Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Following Backlash For Sharing Anti-Vaxx Video

Within the age of social media, many celebrities are identified to precise their private opinions on a myriad of matters by way of digital areas. This does, typically, result in criticism from the general public at massive, and this was just lately the case for Black Panther star Letitia Wright. The actress obtained backlash this previous week after sharing a hyperlink to a video that appeared to precise anti-vaccine views. Now, it seems that Wright has deleted her social media accounts following the controversy.