news Black Widow And Pixar's Soul Are Apparently Looking At New Release Plans

This report about Black Widow and Soul additionally trickles in after a number of excessive profile delays have been introduced. Marvel Girl 1984, which was beforehand slated for October 2, will now come out on December 25 (which probably implies that fellow Warner Bros film Dune will probably be pushed again), whereas Common Footage’ Candyman is now popping out on a yet-to-be-revealed date in 2021 relatively than on October 16. So assuming Black Widow and Soul’s releases are altered, that implies that the following new, excessive profile film to hit theaters will probably be No Time to Die on November 20.