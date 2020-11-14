news Blumhouse's Freaky Ending Explained And How The Body Swap Magic Works

Simply following the physique swap again to the suitable our bodies, the police arrive and shoot the Blissfield Butcher lifeless… or so we predict. We then meet Millie again in her residence along with her mother and sister, who’re having a candy night collectively following a wacky 24 hours. Millie and her mother have a heart-to-heart about her going away to varsity, as a substitute of her feeling the necessity to stick with her. After this the Blissfield Butcher returns to complete off Millie for a remaining stand off. She is ready to defend herself with the assistance of her sister and mother, and he or she drives the leg of a chair into his chest, making him actually lifeless this time.