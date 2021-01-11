news Bond 26? How Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Responded After Fans Couldn’t Get Enough Of Him As 007

Since Bridgerton‘s launch on Christmas day, the collection has dominated Netflix’s high 10 checklist and, as of this writing, it even ranks at primary. The recognition of the British interval drama could partly be resulting from its connection to Shonda Rhimes, the producer behind long-running medical collection Gray’s Anatomy. Nevertheless, the picture-perfect casting of the central couple and their steamy exchanges appear to have had rather a lot to do with the present’s virility as properly. Regé-Jean Page, who performs the Duke of Hastings and half of the passionate lead couple, has seen a few of the momentum of Bridgerton carry into his personal profession. Many have even pegged Page as the right candidate for the following James Bond. And never solely Page heard about this, however he additionally has his personal opinions on the matter.