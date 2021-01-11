news Bond 26? How Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Responded After Fans Couldn’t Get Enough Of Him As 007

Depart a Remark
Since Bridgerton‘s launch on Christmas day, the collection has dominated Netflix’s high 10 checklist and, as of this writing, it even ranks at primary. The recognition of the British interval drama could partly be resulting from its connection to Shonda Rhimes, the producer behind long-running medical collection Gray’s Anatomy. Nevertheless, the picture-perfect casting of the central couple and their steamy exchanges appear to have had rather a lot to do with the present’s virility as properly. Regé-Jean Page, who performs the Duke of Hastings and half of the passionate lead couple, has seen a few of the momentum of Bridgerton carry into his personal profession. Many have even pegged Page as the right candidate for the following James Bond. And never solely Page heard about this, however he additionally has his personal opinions on the matter.
Regé-Jean Page not too long ago appeared on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon to debate the success of Bridgerton. Through the interview, he responded to the suggestion of him probably taking up the enduring James Bond position in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later. In his personal phrases:
I feel the web thinks numerous issues, and that is among the extra nice ones, so I might be happy so far as that goes. However no, I feel there is likely to be a component of like cultural translation to be finished right here. Should you’re a Brit and also you do one thing of any form of renown that individuals regard properly, then individuals begin saying the B-word. You understand it’s like a advantage badge. You get the B-word advantage badge.
Regé-Jean Page could look like downplaying the rumors a bit bit right here, stating that the British wish to bestow the worthiness of Bond on any actor who performs a personality they like properly. Nevertheless, it doesn’t sound like the thought is disagreeable to Page. The truth is, he could have had a heavy hand in beginning the rumors himself. Page posted a promo for Bridgerton on his Twitter earlier than the discharge of the present captioned “Shaken and stirred”. Whereas it is a clear nod to Bond, it’s unclear if Page’s intentions had been to throw his hat within the ring for the long run title of 007. Whether or not he did or not, it nonetheless could have certainly planted the thought within the heads of followers.
As of proper now, Daniel Craig is technically nonetheless James Bond. Craig at the moment holds the title, as his final Bond movie, No Time to Die, has been delayed resulting from COVID and has but to see a launch. No Time to Die would be the twenty fifth Bond film over the course of near 60 years. With Craig having been 007 for 15 of these years, and the one Bond of recognition to an entire era, his retirement from the position leaves fairly the void. As all Brits know although, Bond is eternally, and there’s no time to waste find that subsequent excellent man to play the enduring position.
Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page appears to be the most recent title to get added to the checklist of actors who may make a great run of the sleek spy. As the actor even mentions throughout his interview with Fallon, he is in good firm in the intervening time. Nevertheless, it’s not possible to know who the following Bond can be, because the producers aren’t speaking. CinemaBlend will proceed to observe the “Saga of the Bonds”, so be sure you verify again for any future Bond updates.
No Time to Die is at the moment set to launch on April 2, 2021.
