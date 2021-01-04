news Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Dead At 65

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Tanya Roberts grew up in New York Metropolis and Toronto, and previous to appearing was a style mannequin. It was after she received married that she began to pursue performing, and she or he made her large display debut in a 1975 horror movie titled Pressured Entry. In 1981 she joined the solid of Charlie’s Angels in its fifth and ultimate season, changing star Shelley Hack and successful a job that was sought by 1000’s of actresses. Profitable that half shortly led to extra vital characteristic roles together with 1982’s The Beastmaster (which featured her as the feminine lead, Kira), and 1984’s Sheena – during which she starred because the titular queen of the jungle. She moreover appeared in episodes of Eighties tv staples The Love Boat and Fantasy Island.