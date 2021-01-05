news Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Seemingly Alive, Despite Death Reports

Whereas nobody ever needs to should subject an obituary within the first place, having issued a untimely one needs to be an much more awkward feeling. Tanya Roberts’ supposed passing was already a dour affair, however after a yr of movie star passings that took fairly a couple of stars, particularly from the constellation of different figures that had made the James Bond franchise as vivid as she had, it felt much more saddening to listen to of it. So the reversal of Ms. Roberts’ demise reviews is all of the extra joyful, as she’s nonetheless on the planet of the residing.