news Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Seemingly Alive, Despite Death Reports

January 5, 2021
4 Min Read

A View To A Kill Roger Moore has champagne with Tanya Roberts

Yesterday, the world mourned the supposed passing of Charlie’s Angels star/former Bond Girl Tanya Roberts. Reported to have died on the age of 65, the story was that Roberts had collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, solely to go away after a number of days of care. Properly, that apparently isn’t as true as we thought, as the identical private rep that reported Ms. Roberts’ passing has come out as saying that she’s very a lot alive.

As early as this morning, Tanya Roberts’ rep, Mike Pingel, and her husband, Lance, have been knowledgeable that she was nonetheless alive. As TMZ reported, even Roberts’ personal partner was shocked, as he’d thought he had paid witness to her remaining moments someday yesterday. One cellphone name modified all of that, and now a tragic passing has change into a grateful shut shave with demise, although there’s no replace on Tanya Roberts’ situation in these updates simply but.

This comes after Tanya Roberts had skilled a fall on Christmas Eve that had prompted her arrival at Cedars-Sinai Medical Heart shortly after. Earlier reporting said that Roberts was really on a respirator till her alleged passing yesterday. So whereas the TV icon who additionally performed roles on hit sitcoms like That ‘70s Present continues to be with us, her street to whole restoration is unsure presently. On the very least, she’s alive and responsive.

In case you’re beginning to assume this story sounds a bit acquainted, it’s as a result of noticed this a equally faulty report issued round this time final yr. Very like Ms. Roberts, actor Julie Pressure was reported as passing away final January, through an Instagram submit made by a studio that had obtained “trusted” info that Ms. Pressure had handed. However, very similar to the case of Tanya Roberts, Julie Pressure had not handed, which led the corporate who had claimed she was useless to subject an apologetic retraction.

Whereas nobody ever needs to should subject an obituary within the first place, having issued a untimely one needs to be an much more awkward feeling. Tanya Roberts’ supposed passing was already a dour affair, however after a yr of movie star passings that took fairly a couple of stars, particularly from the constellation of different figures that had made the James Bond franchise as vivid as she had, it felt much more saddening to listen to of it. So the reversal of Ms. Roberts’ demise reviews is all of the extra joyful, as she’s nonetheless on the planet of the residing.

Usually, that is the place we’d subject our deepest condolences to the household of Tanya Roberts, a lot as we had within the demise announcement from yesterday. However in gentle of recent developments, we’d wish to congratulate the household and mates of Ms. Roberts on this joyous replace. We might all owe a debt to the afterlife, with demise being a pure a part of life; however the pleasure of treasuring somebody being round that for much longer is simply as vital.


