news Borat 2 Is Apparently Occurring, And There's More Wild News

This information comes from Collider, which reviews that Borat 2 is the key venture that Sacha Baron Cohen was capturing in Los Angeles, and was mentioned on social media. Moreover, Borat 2 has already been screened for “a choose few business sorts,” though when it’s going to be launched to the general public is unclear. So far as distribution goes, 20th Century Fox launched the unique Borat, however since Fox was acquired by Disney, which isn’t identified for churning out R-rated comedies, maybe Cohen and his staff shopped the sequel elsewhere. Possibly a streamer like Netflix or HBO Max is behind it.