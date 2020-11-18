news Borat 2: Kazakhstan Wants Sacha Baron Cohen’s Movie Disqualified From Oscar Consideration

Whereas Amazon has not issued an official response to this letter, following the KAA’s earlier try to have Borat Subsequent Moviefilm faraway from Prime Video, Sacha Baron Cohen stated in a press release final month that the explanation he selected Kazakhstan for his character to come back from was as a result of “nearly no one within the U.S. knew something about.” This allowed him to create “a wild, comedic, faux world,” and Cohen described the real-life Kazakhstan as “a fantastic nation with a contemporary, proud society — the alternative of Borat’s model.” It’s price mentioning that Kazakhstan’s authorities, which banned Borat again within the day, has been extra receptive to the sequel, going to far as to make use of the character’s “Very Good” catchphrase as a part of a tourism marketing campaign.