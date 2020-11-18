General News

Borat 2: Kazakhstan Wants Sacha Baron Cohen's Movie Disqualified From Oscar Consideration

November 18, 2020
Borat 2: Kazakhstan Wants Sacha Baron Cohen's Movie Disqualified From Oscar Consideration


14 years could also be handed between the discharge of the primary Borat film and its sequel, however Sacha Baron Cohen proved within the latter this 12 months that he’s nonetheless extremely expert at deception and basic tomfoolery whereas taking part in his Kazakh journalist character. Borat 2, a.okay.a. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has been met with primarily constructive reception because it dropped on Amazon Prime Video late final month, although that’s to not say everyone seems to be happy with the film. For instance, there’s now a name from the Kazakh group for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm to be disqualified from awards consideration, together with the Oscars.

Having beforehand petitioned for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Prime Video launch to be cancelled, the Kazakh American Affiliation (a Virginia-based non-profit group devoted to “preserving and selling” Kazakh heritage and tradition in america) has now launched a letter asking that the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Administrators Guild of America Awards and the British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts Awards not enable this film to be eligible for any awards. This letter, which was co-signed by the Hollywood Movie Academy and Council on American-Islamic Relations, declared that Borat 2 promotes “whitewashing, ethnic stereotyping, racism, cultural appropriation, and xenophobia.” The letter continued (through Selection):

The Kazakh group worldwide is underrepresented and inherently susceptible. Our nation continues to be recovering from an oppressive colonial previous, which is why we do not need substantial media illustration. Sacha Baron Cohen understands this reality and exploits Kazakhstan by hijacking our ethnic identification, whitewashing us by portraying us as Japanese Europeans, and inciting harassment towards Kazakh folks worldwide. Our folks report numerous circumstances of sexual and bodily harassment in addition to bullying because of the Borat franchise.

The Kazakh American Affiliation additionally talked about in its letter that Sacha Baron Cohen might have created a faux nation for Borat Sagdiyev to come back from. This was the method taken with Cohen’s 2012 film The Dictator, as that eponymous character, Admiral Normal Aladeen, as from the Republic of Wadiya. However as a result of Borat is Kazakh, the KAA believes that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm portals the Kahzakh folks as “misogynistic, incestuous, anti-Semitic, and barbarous” for Western audiences.

Whereas Amazon has not issued an official response to this letter, following the KAA’s earlier try to have Borat Subsequent Moviefilm faraway from Prime Video, Sacha Baron Cohen stated in a press release final month that the explanation he selected Kazakhstan for his character to come back from was as a result of “nearly no one within the U.S. knew something about.” This allowed him to create “a wild, comedic, faux world,” and Cohen described the real-life Kazakhstan as “a fantastic nation with a contemporary, proud society — the alternative of Borat’s model.” It’s price mentioning that Kazakhstan’s authorities, which banned Borat again within the day, has been extra receptive to the sequel, going to far as to make use of the character’s “Very Good” catchphrase as a part of a tourism marketing campaign.

Contemplating that the primary Borat film scored each an Academy Award (for Greatest Tailored Screenplay) and a Golden Globe nomination (for Greatest Movement Image – Musical or Comedy), it’s fully doable Borat Subsequent Moviefilm might earn comparable accolades, therefore why the Kazakh American Affiliation has despatched this letter out now. Particularly, Maria Bakalova’s efficiency as Borat’s daughter, Tutar, has obtained a whole lot of reward, with some arguing that she ought to be nominated for an Oscar.

Ought to that occur, or if Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is nominated for any prestigious awards, we right here at CinemaBlend will let you already know. For now, hold monitor of flicks which can be nonetheless meant for theatrical launch subsequent 12 months with our 2021 launch schedule.


