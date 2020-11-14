news Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Discusses The ‘Gross’ Way She Prepped For Her Role

It’s one thing like hypnosis. You’re simply going for it. We truly determined that I might develop out my actual physique hair. L.A.’s scorching virtually on a regular basis. Each time I’m presupposed to put on a costume or a prime, you had been capable of see my armpit hair and leg hair. It was form of gross. My facial hair by no means grows. I attempted my finest. However my eyebrows are by no means rising out. The facial half is due to my make-up artist, Katy Fray, however every part else is totally pure. It was so attention-grabbing once I lastly shaved — I used to be capable of really feel the wind on my arms and my legs.