news Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Seemingly Responds To The Rumors She's Hating On Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce proceedings have been fairly excessive profile in current weeks, so in fact when Pitt allegedly began relationship somebody new, the rumor mill had a heyday. In case you’ve been preserving tabs on Brad Pitt’s relationship with Nicole Poturalski, they’ve been seen boarding planes and spending time collectively in current months. A relationship between the 2 was reported in August, and afterwards Poturalski grew to become a topic of curiosity for Tinseltown followers. Which is across the time rumors about unhealthy blood between Poturalski and Angelina Jolie began.
Poturalski, who goes by Nico Putor on social, is a German mannequin who is definitely married and allegedly in an open relationship along with her restauranteur husband, Roland Mary. The truth is, it has been famous that Brad Pitt truly favorites considered one of Mary’s eating places in Berlin. Now, after the 2 have been noticed spending time collectively, a current put up of Poturalski’s on social media featured her snapping her fingers together with the caption “glad individuals don’t hate.”
Whereas she doesn’t truly name out the reported Jolie rumors in that a part of the put up, somebody additionally commented, “In that case, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Apply what you preach, woman.” After that Nicole Poturalski responded that she’s ‘not hating anybody,” noting elsewhere on Instagram that “haters are by no means glad.” A few of her followers additionally defended her on the put up, noting Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie actually has nothing to do along with her or her newfound relationship.
Clearly, when main celebrities like Brad Pitt return available on the market, his followers are going to be very excited about what he does subsequent – and I’m not simply speaking about in his precise profession. (Although he lately stated we might even see a shift within the sorts of gigs he takes, drifting extra from appearing to producing, which is a shift different A-listers have made lately.) When it’s somebody with a relationship historical past that’s somewhat extra outdoors the field as Nicole Poturalski’s is, it’s simple to see why individuals may be much more excited about what is going on on.
Each Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have their very own cool lives happening proper now and each are invested in intriguing upcoming work. Plus, they’re nonetheless making an attempt to work out the main points of the divorce. Clearly, the previous couple nonetheless has some stuff to resolve of their previously intertwined lives and their legal professionals haven’t been serving to the scenario by publicly sniping at each other, however as Nico Potur notes, she’s not invested or concerned. So I assume even when the authorized stuff between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remains to be not resolved, that is one case that we will simply go forward and shut.
