news Brandon Routh Explains Why Superman Returns Didn’t Get A Sequel

Following the discharge of Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987, Superman was absent from the large display for almost 20 years. Then Superman Returns rolled round, a religious sequel to the primary two Christopher Reeve-led Superman motion pictures that starred Brandon Routh as Kal-El/Clark Kent. Superman Returns was supposed to launch a brand new movie collection for DC Comics’ Man of Metal, however by the top of the 2000s, the prospects for a sequel have been useless.
Brandon Routh has spoken earlier than about how a lot it pained him to see Superman Returns 2’s probabilities of taking place slowly dwindle, noting how the primary film’s field workplace efficiency wasn’t as spectacular as anticipated. Lately, Routh supplied extra context for why the sequel was shelved, saying the next to Geek Home Present:
The intention was to do a sequel, at all times to do, with a giant tentpole film like that. They wish to make extra so long as they really feel like they’ve recouped the cash that they invested into the movie. On the finish of the day, the studio, Warner Brothers, determined it was an excessive amount of of a big gamble for them to do a sequel. The artistic entities, the writers and the administrators have been on to different issues. Sure folks on the studio who have been enthusiastic about Superman had left to go on to different initiatives at different studios. So, it was each the fervour and the curiosity in Superman dissipated and the film, I assume for them, did not deliver again sufficient financial success for them to drag the set off on it.
Cash is unquestionably a key issue relating to making selections in Hollywood, and whereas Superman Returns amassing $391 million worldwide would have been an unbelievable haul for a smaller-budgeted film, it wasn’t sufficient to impress the Warner Bros executives. Granted, there had been discuss transferring ahead with Superman Returns 2, with the “New Krypton” landmass that Superman threw into area being introduced again into play, and villains like Brainiac and Bizarro presumably getting used. Nevertheless, Superman Returns’ disappointing monetary efficiency, adopted by a number of events leaving WB, resulted within the studio deciding by 2009 to throw within the towel on this specific undertaking.
Nevertheless, Superman followers didn’t have to attend one other 20 years to see Superman again in theaters. After Superman Returns 2’s collapse, Warner Bros determined to press the reboot button on the character, finally leading to Man of Metal’s launch in 2013 and Henry Cavill occupying the eponymous function. Admittedly, we’re now again in a spot the place Superman’s cinematic future is unsure, however for now, it looks like Cavill’s model of the character will finally return, although not essentially in his personal film.
Fortunately for Brandon Routh, Superman Returns didn’t make his first and solely time contributing to the DC panorama. In 2013, he joined the Arrowverse as Ray Palmer, a.okay.a. The Atom, a task he would occupy for the following seven years, totally on Legends of Tomorrow. Extra importantly, Routh lastly obtained the chance to play Superman once more final 12 months within the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover occasion, along with his model of the character now carrying a Kingdom Come-inspired costume.
“Disaster on Infinite Earths” ended with a brand new multiverse being established, and Earth-96, the place Brandon Routh’s Superman resides, was among the many beforehand current Earths introduced again into existence. So the door’s open for this iteration of Superman to presumably return, be it within the Arrowverse or elsewhere. Routh has additionally expressed keen on showing in The Flash film, which is delving into multiversal craziness by the inclusion of each Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s variations of Batman.
