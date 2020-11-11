news Brandon Routh Explains Why Superman Returns Didn’t Get A Sequel

The intention was to do a sequel, at all times to do, with a giant tentpole film like that. They wish to make extra so long as they really feel like they’ve recouped the cash that they invested into the movie. On the finish of the day, the studio, Warner Brothers, determined it was an excessive amount of of a big gamble for them to do a sequel. The artistic entities, the writers and the administrators have been on to different issues. Sure folks on the studio who have been enthusiastic about Superman had left to go on to different initiatives at different studios. So, it was each the fervour and the curiosity in Superman dissipated and the film, I assume for them, did not deliver again sufficient financial success for them to drag the set off on it.