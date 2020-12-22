news Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Covid Procedures On Jurassic World: Dominion: 'Life Finds A Manner'

You may assume that the urgency and stress round COVID made life on set hectic, however what I’ll say is that below the masterful management of our director Colin Trevorrow, we didn’t let the urgency of exterior circumstances drive our course of. We have been extraordinarily cautious, took extra time to arrange, and opened up channels of communication that weren’t there earlier than — all in an effort to make it possible for individuals felt bodily and emotionally protected. I can confidently say that this was a filming expertise not like another and I’m glad we have been in a position to safely proceed working. As Dr. Ian Malcolm stated within the authentic Jurassic Park, ‘Life finds a means,’ and we actually did.