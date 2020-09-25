news Captain America Deepfake Adds John Krasinski To The MCU

For what it’s price, John Krasinski has expressed curiosity in taking part in Mr. Incredible, however as of March, he hadn’t had any official talks with Marvel Studios in regards to the function. Frankly, the MCU’s plans for the Incredible 4 are shrouded in secrecy, together with when and the place they’ll first pop up. For now, if you wish to think about Krasinski within the MCU, you’ll should suffice with the above deepfake video of him as Captain America.