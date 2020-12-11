news Captain Marvel 2's Been Delayed, But The Sequel Has Scored Some Familiar MCU Faces

Go away a Remark
Contemplating how Captain Marvel crossed the $1 billion mark when it was launched in early 2019, it’s no shock that Marvel Studios finally gave the inexperienced mild to a sequel. Initially Captain Marvel 2 was slated to reach on July 8, 2022, however it’s now been pushed again a little bit later. To not fear although, as information of this delay can be accompanied by the reveal of some acquainted faces who can be alongside for the journey.
It was introduced at at this time’s Disney investor name that Captain Marvel 2, which is now popping out on November 11, 2022, will embody Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, a.ok.a. Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who at present goes by Spectrum within the comics. These actresses making their MCU debuts in upcoming Disney+ exhibits, and Captain Marvel 2 will mark their bounce to the cinematic facet of the franchise. They, after all, can be becoming a member of Brie Larson, who’s reprising Carol Danvers.
It’s price noting whereas Teyonah Parris is a newcomer to the Captain Marvel area, her character isn’t. We met a youthful Monica, primarily performed by Akira Akbar, within the first Captain Marvel film, which was set in 1995. We’ll meet Parris’ Monica when she’s drawn into the craziness that unfolds in WandaVision, however contemplating how Monica boasts power powers within the Marvel comics, I wouldn’t be stunned if Captain Marvel 2 entails her gaining particular talents. There’s no phrase but on if Monica’s mom Maria, performed by Lashana Lynch, will seem within the sequel.
As for Kamala Khan, we haven’t met her within the MCU but, however she’ll naturally be main Disney+’s Ms. Marvel sequence, which is anticipated to drop in late 2021. You will get your first peek on the upcoming present beneath.
Like her comedian guide counterpart, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is a giant fan of Captain Marvel, and she or he’ll get the chance to stay as much as her instance when she good points shapeshifting powers. Within the Marvel comics universe, Kamala is an Inhuman who turns into superpowered after being uncovered to the Terrigen Mist, however it hasn’t been disclosed but if this would be the identical case within the MCU or it’ll occur one other method. In any case, it was beforehand promised that Ms. Marvel, as with Moon Knight and She-Hulk, would finally seem in Marvel motion pictures, and now we all know which one would be the first.
As for behind-the-scenes expertise, Megan McDonnell was employed to put in writing the Captain Marvel 2 script again in January, and in August, it was introduced that Candyman’s Nia DaCosta will direct the sequel. We’ll have to attend and see what’s in retailer for Captain Marvel 2 plot-wise, significantly concerning the antagonist, whether or not it’s Kree adversary Yon-Rogg returning for revenge or a wholly new menace, be it Earthbound or cosmic, arriving to wreak havoc.
