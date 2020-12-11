news Captain Marvel 2's Been Delayed, But The Sequel Has Scored Some Familiar MCU Faces

Like her comedian guide counterpart, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is a giant fan of Captain Marvel, and she or he’ll get the chance to stay as much as her instance when she good points shapeshifting powers. Within the Marvel comics universe, Kamala is an Inhuman who turns into superpowered after being uncovered to the Terrigen Mist, however it hasn’t been disclosed but if this would be the identical case within the MCU or it’ll occur one other method. In any case, it was beforehand promised that Ms. Marvel, as with Moon Knight and She-Hulk, would finally seem in Marvel motion pictures, and now we all know which one would be the first.