news Chadwick Boseman's Best Performances

Message From The King (Jacob King)

Chadwick Boseman performed one other King (this time, by identify solely) on this Netflix revenge thriller. We’ve seen Boseman play powerful guys earlier than, however none like Jacob King, who will mess your face up as “a message from the king.” It’s all in retribution for the homicide of his little sister. Boseman’s character on this one offers a beating, however might take one, too. It was in all probability Boseman’s coldest function ever.

Boseman was all the time a likable actor, even when he was enjoying an enforcer. Denzel Washington has The Equalizer, and Boseman had Message from the King. I didn’t know he had it in him till I noticed this badass film.

Stream Message from the King on Netflix.