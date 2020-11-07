news Channing Tatum Got An Adorable Dog While Filming His Movie Named Dog, Because Of Course

View this put up on Instagram

That is the latest member of the Tatum tribe. Meet “Rook” or “Rooklin” 12 week previous Dutch Shepard! He’s gonna be a goon. After i misplaced my LuLu i didn’t know when or if I’d be open to having one other canine. However he sought me out and we met eyes after which some imprinting sort shit occurred. Haha I simply hope i can deal with the little hood rat. Haha that’s additionally his nickname when he’s being just a little shit “hoodie” trigger boi is he little savage generally. @goldcoastk9 @dogthefilm he gonna be a tough hitter.