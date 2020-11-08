news Charlie Hunnam Gets Honest About James Bond Casting Rumors

It’s nonetheless going to be some time earlier than we get to see Daniel Craig’s swan tune efficiency as James Bond (Thanks, COVID). However that unhappy truth hasn’t put a cease to hypothesis about who will take the reins as the brand new 007 when the beloved franchise begins its subsequent section. One identify that will get thrown round so much is Charlie Hunnam — a lot so, in truth, that the actor has really addressed the rumors that he might be the following James Bond.