news Charlie Hunnam Gets Honest About James Bond Casting Rumors

It’s nonetheless going to be some time earlier than we get to see Daniel Craig’s swan tune efficiency as James Bond (Thanks, COVID). However that unhappy truth hasn’t put a cease to hypothesis about who will take the reins as the brand new 007 when the beloved franchise begins its subsequent section. One identify that will get thrown round so much is Charlie Hunnam — a lot so, in truth, that the actor has really addressed the rumors that he might be the following James Bond.
Being forged as James Bond is the sort of profession second that adjustments your complete life, there’s no denying that. So it’s comprehensible why any actor whose identify will get thrown into the ring could be on excessive alert. Nevertheless, it appears like Charlie Hunnam could also be taking a practical strategy to the hypothesis that’s named him a number one contender to painting Britain’s most notorious spy. He just lately advised Individuals:
I’d be so flattered and honored to be thought of to play James Bond as an Englishman. However my instinct tells me that I should not be ready for that telephone name to come back. I believe there are numerous individuals forward of me on that checklist.
It looks like he’s taking each a humble and a wholesome strategy to the rumors — acknowledging how cool it could be to play James Bond, whereas additionally recognizing the truth of the scenario. Though we’ve got no possible way of figuring out who the Bond bigwigs are severely contemplating, there’s one factor we do know: there’s so much driving on the choice.
Charlie Hunnam has a variety of qualities that may make him an awesome 007. He has a commanding presence on display screen, and we discovered from his performances in movies like The Gents and TV sequence like Sons of Anarchy that he’s able to being each charming and ruthless.
Nevertheless, James Bond has seen a variety of incarnations through the years, with every new star bringing a unique taste to the function. Finally, who finally ends up being the following James Bond will rely upon a variety of components, together with what route the Bond artistic group desires to take the franchise in subsequent.
Some actors, like Idris Elba, have lengthy been thought of high contenders. We all know that at one level, Henry Cavill was thought of to take over as Bond, however he was deemed too younger on the time. Others together with Chris Hemsworth, Jude Legislation and naturally Tom Hardy nonetheless appear to be fan favorites — and naturally, we will’t rule out somebody like Lashana Lynch, both.
There’s, after all, nonetheless a big likelihood that MGM and Common will shock us all once they unveil the brand new James Bond. Nobody noticed Daniel Craig coming, in any case.
