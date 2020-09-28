news Charlie Kaufman's Films, Ranked, Including I'm Thinking Of Ending Things

8. Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts (2002)

Though Charlie Kaufman doesn’t notably like George Clooney’s directorial debut, Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts, continues to be a fairly good film. It follows The Gong Present host, Chuck Barris (performed by Sam Rockwell) and his double life as a CIA murderer.

Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts is a fairly pleasurable movie, nevertheless it’s positively the least Kaufman-esque film on this record. This appears to be by design since George Clooney apparently modified up the script fairly a bit, which is why Kaufman isn’t notably keen on this movie. So, whereas it’s an honest film, it’s form of bland in its supply and largely devoid of Kaufman’s cerebral storytelling, which is extra to its detriment than its profit.