General News

news Charlize Theron Responds To Those Die Hard Reboot Rumors

December 21, 2020
4 Min Read

Feedback

Go away a Remark

information

Charlize Theron Responds To Those Die Hard Reboot Rumors

Charlize Theron as Andy in The Old Guard (2020)

The vacations are a time to mirror and spend high quality time with family members however, for film lovers, it’s additionally a time to sit back and rewatch some wonderful films set to the vacation season. Die Hard might be one of many first that involves thoughts, as many are nostalgic for the Bruce Willis basic, although some might or might not think about it to be a Christmas film. Nonetheless, some followers on social media have just lately been asking for a reboot, and so they’ve been linking Charlize Theron to the function. Now, the actress has now responded to these sentiments.

Only in the near past, followers have been imagining what it might be like if Charlize Theron have been to take the place of Bruce Willis’ John McClane and play a brand new hero who seeks to avoid wasting her spouse when she’s taken hostage over the vacations. Some have even fancasted Aisha Tyler as Theron’s partner.

When Charlize Theron lastly caught wind of what followers are hoping to see, she couldn’t assist however present the right response on Twitter. Take a look at her submit beneath:

So it might appear that Theron is greater than able to observe within the glass-scarred footsteps of John McClane. Not solely that, however Aisha Tyler additionally supplied a response to Theron’s submit:

So… is there any likelihood that Hollywood can truly make this a actuality? Charlize Theron has been a constant motion star for years now and is greater than able to taking over the lead in a correct Die Hard remake or a movie with the same premise. Such a movie would additional solidify her place as a top-tier, blockbuster star.

In the previous few years alone, Theron has given us a number of gritty performances in movies like Atomic Blonde. The 2017 movie, which noticed the actress play a spy searching down double brokers in 1989, actually linked with audiences, and we’re at present awaiting affirmation of a sequel. And earlier this yr, Theron starred in Netflix’s The Outdated Guard, a superhero story that focuses on a bunch of immortals in search of to recruit a newly found member of their sort.

On high of Theron’s expertise within the motion style, it might even be cool to see her act reverse Aisha Tyler. Each actresses know how you can convey humor and emotion, and watching the 2 of them play off one another can be an actual deal with.

There are a whole lot of film lovers who would doubtless be against the concept of Die Hard being remade, and you may’t blame them. The enduring movie is a cinematic staple that also finds its approach into trendy popular culture. It’s additionally a film that many affiliate with Bruce Willis, so the considered another person making their approach by the halls and vents of Nakatomi Plaza can be a bit jarring.

Nonetheless, one can’t assist however think about how cool a Die Hard-esque film with Charlize Theron may very well be. There’s no telling if it would truly come to fruition, however we will dream, proper?


Up Subsequent

Charlize Theron Shares Badass Video Of The Time She Shaved Her Head For Mad Max: Fury Highway

Extra From This Writer
    • Erik Swann
      Erik Swann

      View Profile

      Protecting superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and nearly the rest in movie and TV. I eat extra pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.


Die Hard Director Explains How The Bruce Willis Classic Became A Christmas Movie


information


3d


Die Hard Director Explains How The Bruce Willis Basic Turned A Christmas Film


Sean O’Connell



Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie? How House Dems Re-Opened The Doors For The Debate


information


2w


Is Die Hard A Christmas Film? How Home Dems Re-Opened The Doorways For The Debate


Mike Reyes



Die Hard




1M


Die Hard


Sydney Skubic

Trending Films


Rogue Squadron


Dec 22, 2023


Rogue Squadron


Score TBD



Fatale


Dec 18, 2020


Fatale


Score TBD



Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Aug 21, 2020


Practice To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Score TBD



Tenet


Sep 3, 2020


Tenet


10



Greyhound


Jul 10, 2020


Greyhound


5


Why Many 90 Day Fiance Couples Seem To Have Money Issues


TBD


Why Many 90 Day Fiance {Couples} Appear To Have Cash Points


Score TBD



She-Hulk: 8 Marvel Characters Who Should Appear On The Disney+ Show


TBD


She-Hulk: 8 Marvel Characters Who Ought to Seem On The Disney+ Present


Score TBD



10 Best Comedy Movies Of 2020, Ranked


TBD


10 Finest Comedy Films Of 2020, Ranked


Score TBD



7 Major Movies Premiering On Christmas Day


TBD


7 Main Films Premiering On Christmas Day


Score TBD



Mission: Impossible Crew Members Who Quit Offered Jobs By Porn Company


TBD


Mission: Not possible Crew Members Who Stop Provided Jobs By Porn Firm


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.