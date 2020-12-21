news Charlize Theron Responds To Those Die Hard Reboot Rumors

Go away a Remark
The vacations are a time to mirror and spend high quality time with family members however, for film lovers, it’s additionally a time to sit back and rewatch some wonderful films set to the vacation season. Die Hard might be one of many first that involves thoughts, as many are nostalgic for the Bruce Willis basic, although some might or might not think about it to be a Christmas film. Nonetheless, some followers on social media have just lately been asking for a reboot, and so they’ve been linking Charlize Theron to the function. Now, the actress has now responded to these sentiments.
Only in the near past, followers have been imagining what it might be like if Charlize Theron have been to take the place of Bruce Willis’ John McClane and play a brand new hero who seeks to avoid wasting her spouse when she’s taken hostage over the vacations. Some have even fancasted Aisha Tyler as Theron’s partner.
When Charlize Theron lastly caught wind of what followers are hoping to see, she couldn’t assist however present the right response on Twitter. Take a look at her submit beneath:
So it might appear that Theron is greater than able to observe within the glass-scarred footsteps of John McClane. Not solely that, however Aisha Tyler additionally supplied a response to Theron’s submit:
So… is there any likelihood that Hollywood can truly make this a actuality? Charlize Theron has been a constant motion star for years now and is greater than able to taking over the lead in a correct Die Hard remake or a movie with the same premise. Such a movie would additional solidify her place as a top-tier, blockbuster star.
In the previous few years alone, Theron has given us a number of gritty performances in movies like Atomic Blonde. The 2017 movie, which noticed the actress play a spy searching down double brokers in 1989, actually linked with audiences, and we’re at present awaiting affirmation of a sequel. And earlier this yr, Theron starred in Netflix’s The Outdated Guard, a superhero story that focuses on a bunch of immortals in search of to recruit a newly found member of their sort.
On high of Theron’s expertise within the motion style, it might even be cool to see her act reverse Aisha Tyler. Each actresses know how you can convey humor and emotion, and watching the 2 of them play off one another can be an actual deal with.
There are a whole lot of film lovers who would doubtless be against the concept of Die Hard being remade, and you may’t blame them. The enduring movie is a cinematic staple that also finds its approach into trendy popular culture. It’s additionally a film that many affiliate with Bruce Willis, so the considered another person making their approach by the halls and vents of Nakatomi Plaza can be a bit jarring.
Nonetheless, one can’t assist however think about how cool a Die Hard-esque film with Charlize Theron may very well be. There’s no telling if it would truly come to fruition, however we will dream, proper?
Add Comment