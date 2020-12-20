General News

Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling's Netflix Movie Has Hit A Setback

December 20, 2020
Side-by-side images show Captain America (Chris Evans) in Avengers: End Game and K (Ryan Gosling) in Blade Runner 2049.

A lot has been stated concerning the methods by which COVID-19 has affected Hollywood this 12 months. Movie and TV units have been shut down, the solid and crews of a number of high-profile productions have needed to quarantine so as to get again to work, and the distribution mannequin has been thrown into chaos. We haven’t talked fairly as a lot concerning the initiatives which have been delayed earlier than they even had an opportunity to start out rolling — and there have been a lot. Now, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming Netflix film is the newest to hit that snag.

In July, we discovered that The Grey Man, a movie that’s been within the works for years, will probably be heading to Netflix. The Russo Brothers have taken the helm of the thriller, which is able to star Ryan Gosling as a CIA agent-turned-hired hitman and Chris Evans as the person tasked with searching him down.

The Grey Man was initially scheduled to start manufacturing in January 2021, partially because of a hefty tax credit score from the California State Movie Fee. In response to Selection, units for the movie had been being constructed within the Lengthy Seaside space. Nevertheless, manufacturing has been delayed as a result of rising variety of COVID-19 instances in California.

This information comes on the heels of a latest announcement that Chris Evans’ Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas has joined the solid of The Grey Man. The movie is shaping as much as be certainly one of Netflix’s most financially formidable but, with a funds round $200 million. It’s not clear if or how a lot the delay will find yourself impacting the general value of filming.

The Grey Man is much from the one Hollywood manufacturing that’s feeling the results of COVID-19. Netflix collection like Stranger Issues needed to shut down and delay manufacturing earlier this 12 months. One other excessive profile movie, Crimson Discover, additionally paused manufacturing for a number of weeks and, when stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds returned, it was with strict security protocols in place. The pandemic has additionally grow to be a significant plot level in collection like Gray’s Anatomy.

The latest enhance in COVID-19 instances, not simply in California however worldwide, has additionally had an influence on film and TV units. The Flash has shut down manufacturing after a crew member examined constructive, and Mission: Not possible 7 appears to have wrapped early for the vacations following extremely publicized considerations from Tom Cruise about security protocols.

It’s unclear when The Grey Man will formally start manufacturing however, as COVID-19 vaccines grow to be extra available, it may enhance the probability of Hollywood returning to a extra regular lifestyle within the hopefully-not-too-distant future. Netflix has not but introduced a launch date for The Grey Man.


