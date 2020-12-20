news Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling’s Netflix Movie Has Hit A Setback

A lot has been stated concerning the methods by which COVID-19 has affected Hollywood this 12 months. Movie and TV units have been shut down, the solid and crews of a number of high-profile productions have needed to quarantine so as to get again to work, and the distribution mannequin has been thrown into chaos. We haven’t talked fairly as a lot concerning the initiatives which have been delayed earlier than they even had an opportunity to start out rolling — and there have been a lot. Now, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming Netflix film is the newest to hit that snag.