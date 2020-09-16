news Chris Evans Opens Up About Viral Nude Leak

Final 12 months, Chris Evans concluded his 11-movie run as Captain America (together with cameos in Thor: The Darkish World, Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain Marvel) in Avengers: Endgame, which noticed Steve Rogers touring to the previous to dwell with Peggy Carter after Thanos and his forces have been defeated. Whereas the upcoming animated collection What If… ? will discover an alternate actuality the place Peggy took the tremendous soldier serum as an alternative of Steve, it’s unclear if Evans will vocally reprise the position or if one other actor crammed that spot.