news Chris Evans Posts Video Playing Piano In Knives Out-Eque Sweater, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Chris Evans might not be taking part in Captain America, however he is nonetheless America’s hero in a variety of methods. And truthfully, it is troublesome to argue with that. Evans is a get up man. He appears to legitimately care in regards to the world round him and he appears to be like nice in sweaters. As I perceive it he appears to be like good out of sweaters. Additionally, because it seems, he can play the piano fairly nicely. The actor lately dropped a clip of himself on the ivories in an Instagram story, and whereas the plan might need been for the clip to solely be posted briefly, it, in fact, is making the rounds by way of different social media.