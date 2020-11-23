news Chris Pratt Has A Funny Take For His Thor: Love And Thunder Co-Star Chris Hemsworth Ahead Of Filming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in limbo proper now. By this level within the unique model of 2020 we thought we have been going to get we’d have seen Black Widow and we might all be speaking proper now about whether or not or not Eternals was any good. Whereas we’ll be ready no less than a number of extra months for the following chapter within the MCU, manufacturing on these which can be following is continuous to maneuver ahead, and that signifies that Chris Hemsworth is getting in recreation form to play Thor as soon as once more as Thor: Love and Thunder is ready to go in entrance of cameras very quickly. And Hemsworth will not be alone as Chris Pratt is ready to hitch him.