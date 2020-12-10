news Chris Pratt Is Making A Karate Comedy, So Bring On The Parks And Recreation References

Chris Pratt has wrestled dinosaurs, scoured the galaxy, voiced a LEGO toy and not too long ago turn out to be the daddy of Arnold Schwartznegger’s first grandchild. What may probably be subsequent? Apparently the actor is able to sharpen his karate expertise. Does that ring a bell? Parks and Recreation followers will lovingly keep in mind Chris Pratt’s endearing Andy Dwyer creating his personal character (no, not Burt Macklin) referred to as Johnny Karate, who later led the common-or-garden guitar-player to fame together with his personal fictional kids’s present referred to as The Johnny Karate Present.